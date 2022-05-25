More than 700 students received diplomas and were recognized as Harding University graduates for spring 2022 during a commencement ceremony May 7.
Area students named to the list included the following:
Bald Knob: Claude Garner received a Master of Science in kinesiology and sport administration, Tommy Ghent received a Bachelor of Music Education in instrumental and vocal, Rhett Roach received a Bachelor of Business Administration in marketing, Tayler Roetzel received a Bachelor of Arts in elementary education and Brylan Williams received a Bachelor of Arts in communication sciences and disorders.
Beebe: Caleb Shelton received a Doctorate in pharmacy.
Bradford: Brandi Ward received a Bachelor of Arts in education studies.
El Paso: Jamie DiFlorio received a Master of Arts in teaching middle level education and Jacob Johns received a Bachelor of Arts in mathematics.
McRae: Lisa Fuller received a Master of Science in clinical mental health counseling.
Judsonia: Megan Bolding received a Bachelor of Business Administration in management, Kaitlyn Cooper received a Bachelor of Arts in English, Peter Romano received a Educational Specialist Degree in counseling, Summer Smith received a Bachelor of Fine Arts in interior architecture and design and Layne Turley received a Master of Business Administration in management and business ethics.
Rose Bud: Joshua Nix received a Bachelor of Arts in Bible and preaching.
Searcy: Jakob Aziamov received a Bachelor of Science in civil engineering, James Baird received a Master of Arts in Christian ministry, Carman Barker received a Bachelor of Science in cognitive neuroscience, Hallie Carger received a Bachelor of Social Work, James Citty received a Bachelor of Science in strength and conditioning, Megan Drye received a Bachelor of Business Administration in marketing, Sydney Elliott received a Master of Science in speech-language pathology, Jennifer Fisher received a Doctorate in educational leadership, Anna Glenn received a Bachelor of Business Administration in marketing, Michael Hale received a Master of Science in nursing, Hannah Hall received a Master of Science in speech-language pathology, Jamie Hall received a Bachelor of Arts in acting, Katherine Harper received a Master of Science in clinical mental health counseling, John Harr received a Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting, Julia Hartis received a Master of Science in speech-language pathology, Clara Henderson received a Bachelor of Social Work, Anna Hite received a Bachelor of Science in nursing, Hallie Jackson received a Bachelor of Science in exercise science, Mason LaFerney received a Bachelor of Science in computer science and mathematics, Anna Miller received a Bachelor of Science in psychology, Bailey Money received a Bachelor of Arts in elementary education, Jackson Montgomery received a Bachelor of Arts in American studies, Caily Moore received a Bachelor of Science in exercise science, Stephen Moore received a Bachelor of Science in exercise science, Kendra Neill received a Bachelor of Fine Arts in graphic design, Olivia Okai received a Educational Specialist Degree in clinical mental health counseling, Mallory Prior received a Bachelor of Arts in communication sciences and disorders, Andrea Roesch received a Educational Specialist Degree in clinical mental health counseling, Sophia Stanley received a Master of Education in reading with dyslexia endorsement, Sarah Story received a Bachelor of Science in nursing, Alina Stout received a Bachelor of Arts in Bible and ministry and mathematics, Isaac Swindle received a Bachelor of Arts in English, Travis Turley received a Bachelor of Science in interdisciplinary studies, Emma Whitacre received a Master of Arts in excellence in teaching and Christin Wood received a Bachelor of Arts in communication sciences and disorders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.