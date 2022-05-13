The Arkansas State University-Beebe Office of Student Life honored residential students during the annual Student Life Impact Awards Banquet held on April 26.
The annual event is an opportunity for the community to reflect and celebrate the completion of another year.
Recognized at this year’s event were graduating residents who have earned the distinction of National Residence Hall Honors, recipients of the Resident Assistant of the Year, recipients of the peer-selected Vanguard Spirit Award and the Student Life Impact Awards honoring a faculty and staff member.
Nominated by residents and selected by the on-campus student leadership team of resident assistants, the Vanguard Spirit Award is presented annually to residents who significantly contributed to campus life. Area students who received the award were Emmie Driskill of Beebe and William LaGrange of Beebe.
Each year, the Office of Student Life recognizes graduating residents who have a current cumulative grade-point average of a 3.00 or higher with the National Residence Hall Honors. Student recipients were presented light blue and silver honor cords to wear during their commencement ceremonies, and qualified to join the National Residence Hall Honor Society when transferring to a chartered four-year university. Residents who are members of NRHH their junior and senior year of college qualify for scholarships. Felicite Bolden of Searcy was among those selected for the award.
Each year, the director of Student Life recognizes resident assistant staff with the distinction of Resident Assistant of the Year for extraordinary service and commitment to their campus community. Hannah Garringer of Searcy was among those selected for the award.
The Student Life Impact Awards are presented annually to a faculty and staff member who has significantly contributed to the campus student life. Justin Allen, director of emergency medical services and advanced instructor of EMS, received the Student Life Faculty Impact award and Ron Russ, assistant librarian, received the Student Life Staff Impact award.
