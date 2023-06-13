Striking up the band
newsroom1@thedailycitizen.com
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- Wildcats making most of June sessions
- Arkansas Farmers' Market Week being celebrated
- Spring Park eyed for community gathering by engineering firm developing 20-year plan
- Tying Citizen Park to Art Alley recommended by engineering firm
- Bears baseball undergoes staff changes
- Oaklawn Horses Excel Over the Weekend
- Harding graduate student waxes on about candles
- Hager Tabbed ABCA/Rawlings Second Team All-Region
Most Popular
Articles
- Main Street Searcy Farmers' Market: Spilling the beans about food truck
- Yancey Park restroom sinks 'shattered into pieces,' while cleaner bathrooms top list on survey
- Bald Knob school resource officer commended for life-saving actions in May
- Water play elements top parks survey in 'terms of importance,' facility need for Searcy's 20-year master plan
- Bald Knob recovery program celebrates graduate
- Beebe police chief pleads guilty to passing stopped school bus, pays $750 fine
- Old Navy to host grand opening
- Rose Bud Summerfest turns 6, starts next Thursday night with carnival
- Searcy A&P Commission turns down $60,000 request from Beats & Eats for 2024 eclipse event
- Splash pad, sand volleyball at Berryhill Park possibilities for 20-year plan
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.