The 2023 Stride to Prevent Suicide 5K will be held Saturday, April 1, at 9 a.m. in Spring Park in Searcy.
The day’s events will include a 5K, 1 Mile Fun Run/Walk and a Memorial Butterfly Release Ceremony. This will not be an officially timed race.
All proceeds raised from the event will be used to fund programs and services to raise awareness of depression and suicide prevention. The Dr. Robert E. Elliott Foundation is committed to “shining a light on the disease of depression, saving lives and restoring hope.”
The organization says they “provide monthly support groups, educational programs for the community and health professionals, and scholarships to those in a mental health field.” This is their main fundraiser for the year.
Individual registration online is $30 for adults. Registration on the day of race will be $35. There is special pricing for children through age 11. A team of 10 or more are eligible for a discounted rate of $20 each.
Individuals may register online, at the race beginning at 8 a.m. (higher entry fee race day) or by coming to Fellowship Bible Church, 1009 E. Beebe- Capps Expressway (old Kohler building) on the Thursday or Friday before the race from noon-4 p.m. Pre-registered individuals may also come by during those hours to pick up a race shirt.
Those registering as a team may register online convenience or register with a team organizer. No password is needed to register under the team pricing, but participants must indicate what team they are with. If a team forms that does not have 10 members by race date, they will be asked to pay the individual rate.
A team may also register by mail by sending all registration forms for the team to P.O. Box 485, Searcy, AR 72145. Those should be received by Thursday before the race. A team leader may also just deliver the team forms and fees on Thursday-Friday before the race at the church and collect all team t-shirts.
Those interested may also purchase a butterfly for the Memorial Butterfly Release in “memory of someone lost to suicide.” On the morning of the race, those wanting to participate can submit a name to be read during a ceremony. A limited number of butterflies will be available.
For more information, visit www.elliottfoundation.com or call (501) 278-4357.
