Strawberry Dessert Cup

On stove top:
In medium sauce pan, Boil 1 cup whole strawberries and 3/4 cup water for 5 minutes. Remove from heat. Mash the berries. Pour mashed berries through a strainer. Measure 1 cup strawberry juice. Pour juice back into pan.
Add:
3 tablespoons corn starch
1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
1/4 teaspoon salt
3/4 cup sugar
Whisk this together. Place saucepan on medium heat. Whisking constantly. Bring mixture to boil for 3 to 5 minutes until mixture is clear. Remove from heat. Cool slightly about 10 minutes. Add 4 cups whole or sliced strawberries. Refrigerate 2 hours. Serve in a decorative glass with whipped cream.
Angela Ford of Searcy is the creator of “Angela’s Kitchen,” a program featured on the Hub1506 Channel. This program aims to teach easy ways to prepare meals, deserts, and snacks. Visit angelasvilla.com.
