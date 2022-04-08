The marvels of technology have revolutionized the world. All of my grandparents were born in the late 19th century prior to the advent of automobiles, radio, television, computers and cellphones.
To phrase it another way, all of these innovations have been introduced during the past 140 years. While many of these items would have been considered a luxury when they first appeared, they have become a necessity for those of us living in the modern world. As my college professor and former West Side minister Avon Malone was fond of saying, “Now, now, little luxury, don’t you cry. You’ll be a necessity by and by.”
Contemplate the changes that have occurred over the past 30 years since the invention of the internet. Today’s millennials (born between 1983-96) and Generation Y (born between 1997–2012) have no concept of life without social media, email, Google and other online conveniences. Today, everything from our financial transactions to church directories are “on the web.”
I am particularly thankful for my online Bible software which enables me to see the biblical text on screen in spite of my visual limitations. I even have software that converts text to speech and assists me in other ways.
Unfortunately, there is a dark side to the internet. I refer not only to the multibillion dollar pornography industry but also to the rise of religious pluralism that has led to so many people questioning their spiritual identity and turning away from God.
From 1937 until 2000, the Gallup poll reported that 67 to 73 percent of Americans claimed association with a religious organization. Since 2000, there has been an astonishing drop of 20 percentage points. Now, less than half (47 percent) of Americans claim any religious identity. As researchers from the Pew Foundation and Barna Group assert, the fastest-growing classification is the “nones” (those claiming no religious affiliation at all).
I think there is a direct correlation between the increasing influence of the internet and these sobering statistics. Many people no longer look to the Bible, their families or their church family to answer profound questions about God, the purpose of life, sexuality, marriage, home life and societal structure.
They are much more likely to be influenced by social media posts, YouTube videos and online spiritualism that melds a plethora of religious belief into a “tailored fit” for whatever one wants to believe. Never has it been so important for parents to provided a strong, solid foundation of spiritual truth along with proper guidance and warning regarding the worldly influences of the internet.
I am thankful for the technology that permits me to share these thoughts with you through various means. My hope and prayer is that all such technology might be redirected toward that which is good, wholesome and productive.
Steve Reeves is the minister at the West Side Church of Christ in Searcy.
