With the arrival autumn we know the hours of daylight will decrease, the temperatures will become cooler and the leaves will turn colors and fall from the trees. Eventually, there will be an early morning frost and the growing season will come to an end.
I suppose life is like that. Childhood and teenage years can be thought of as the springtime when life is new and excitement abounds. First-time experiences provide a canvas upon which memories as beautiful as the flowers of spring are painted.
Early adulthood correlates with early summer days. Life becomes busy. Routines are established and the seeds we have planted begin to grow. Responsibilities increase with jobs and family life. The warm days, cool evenings, soft green grass and outdoor activities provide the setting for family fun and adventure.
For many people, middle age compares with mid- to late summer job and family responsibilities reach their peak. The daily grind of work resembles the seemingly endless “dog days” of summer. Occasionally a person may be tempted to stumble and fall under the scorching heat of details, deadlines and dreariness. In such times, we must remember that this season will pass and there is hope for better days.
Inevitably there come autumn days. Mature leaves with brilliant colors reflect the experience and wisdom. The crisp autumn air filled with scents of the season are gentle reminders of the harvest reaped from a lifetime of faithfulness. As the season nears its end, cold winds blow and leaves begin to fall. Winter is near.
Soon the leaves are distant memories and snow covers the ground. Yet even in this season there are signs of wonder and beauty. A bright red cardinal perches on a fence silhouetted against a backdrop of white. Beautiful decorations are hung from trees, doors and windows. Children are filled with excitement and nature enjoys a much deserved rest. The winter of life provides opportunities to gather with family and friends around the warm fire of love. It enables us to reflect upon a lifetime of memories and in moments of solitude bask in the sunlight of God’s love, grace and mercy.
And o, like a falling leaf earthly life passes. The good news of the Gospel reminds us, however, that springtime is coming again. Life will be renewed with “an inheritance which is imperishable, undefiled, and will not fade away, reserved in heaven for you” (1 Peter 1:4).
Enjoy every season of your life to the fullest.
Steve Reeves is the minister at the West Side Church of Christ in Searcy.
