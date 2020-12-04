With the world watching, a daring team of British divers assisted by international support rescued 12 boys and their soccer coach, trapped in a cave for two weeks in 2018.
The boys, ages 11 through 17, and their 25-year-old coach had been exploring the network of caves in a remote area of northern Thailand on June 23 when torrential rain flooded the entrance, trapping them in a small chamber of air.
For 10 days, the fate of the boys was unknown. Finally, on July 3, they were discovered, wet and tired, by two divers who subsequently brought essential supplies to them.
The challenge of rescuing the boys and their coach was daunting. A series of narrow, flooded passageways, some as long as one and a half football fields, had to be navigated by the divers in complete darkness. Even with diver’s lights the water was so murky that visibility was severely limited. One veteran diver lost his life when his respirator fell off and he was unable to find it.
Adding to the drama was the forecast of monsoon rains that would flood the entire cave within hours. Through the bravery of the British divers, the boys were brought out one by one. Remarkably, they, along with their coach, survived.
Can you remember when you were drowning in a flood of spiritual darkness and sin? Where would you be if God had not stepped in to perform a remarkable rescue?
Paul described this dramatic spiritual rescue mission in the great Christological hymn of Philippians 2:6-8, “Although He existed in the form of God, did not regard equality with God a thing to be grasped, but emptied Himself, taking the form of a bond-servant, and being made in the likeness of men. Being found in appearance as a man, He humbled Himself by becoming obedient to the point of death, even death on a cross.”
Jesus submerged himself in the waters of humanity, navigated the dangerous passageways of temptation and emerged victorious over sin and death. He freely shares His victory with all who will put their trust in Him and allow Him to carry them to safety.
I am grateful for the daring bravery of the international team who rescued the thirteen souls in Thailand. I have even greater appreciation for my Lord, Jesus Christ, who has rescued me from the flood of sin and death.
Steve Reeves is the minister at the West Side Church of Christ in Searcy.
