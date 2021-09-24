Does God love me when I have sinned?
The message of Hosea, an eighth century B.C. prophet has great relevance when we wonder if God still loves us when we have sinned. The name Hosea means “Salvation.” This man’s life and ministry was used to demonstrate God’s unending love and relentless desire to save His people.
Hosea’s life provides one of the most fascinating stories in the Bible. God commanded him to marry an immoral woman (Hosea 1:2). To Hosea and his wife, Gomer, were born two sons and a daughter. Each of them received a name that reflected God’s impending judgment on Israel.
As the drama of Hosea’s marriage unfolds, there are two important truths to recognize. The first of these is the heartache caused by sin. Though Gomer had become Hosea’s wife, she continued to pursue immoral relationships. “‘I will go after my lovers, who give me my bread and my water, my wool and my flax, my oil and my drink” (Hosea 2:5).
Can you imagine how Hosea felt? The hurt and pain of betrayal cannot be described nor comprehended by those who have not experienced it. Because of Gomer’s immoral conduct, Hosea realized how God felt as Israel prostituted itself with idolatry and immorality. Today, God’s heart is broken by the sins of humanity. Each time we sin, our Heavenly Father grieves.
The other important truth is that of God’s faithfulness. He never stops pursuing us with relentless, unchanging love. Though Gomer’s sin was great, God commanded Hosea, “Go again, love a woman who is loved by her husband, yet an adulteress, even as the Lord loves the sons of Israel” (Hosea 3:1).
God wanted Hosea to pursue and reclaim his adulterous wife just as He intended to pursue and reclaim His adulterous people. According to Hosea 3:2, the prophet paid a price that consisted of currency (15 shekels of silver) and commodities (1 1/2 omers of barley). The sum of these items reflects the sacrifice Hosea was willing to make to reclaim his sinful wife. She, like us, was an unworthy recipient of grace.
When you doubt God’s love for you, close your eyes and think of these words. “Have you ever stood at the cross, with the man hanging in pain? Seen the look of love in His eyes, then I say, you’ve seen Jesus my Lord.” Jesus did not die because you are righteous. His love is not contingent on your perfection or performance. He loves you with the same covenant loyalty exhibited by Hosea toward Gomer and God toward Israel. Nows, that’s good news.
