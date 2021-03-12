The modern world of college and professional athletics is often known more for its excesses than its moderation. Athletes and coaches are viewed as celebrities who receive millions of dollars for their talents. More than a few are characterized by their hot tempers, immoral lifestyles, outlandish comments and illegal conduct.
John Wooden, former basketball coach at UCLA, was the antithesis of many of today’s coaches. Coach Wooden’s life and career were characterized by humility, self-control and a strong work ethic. He seldom left his seat on the Bruins’ bench during a UCLA game. “I tried to teach players that if they lose their temper or get out of control, they will get beat,” he said. “Modeling is better than words.” From 1948-75, he had a win-loss record of 885-203 ... a winning percentage of .813 that included an 88-game winning streak. He was named national coach of the year six times.
Coach Wooden, who passed away in 2010 just four months shy of his 100th birthday, also demonstrated self-control in his speech and conversation. Profanity was not allowed in the Bruins’ dressing room. Wooden was once pressed in an interview to be critical of former Indiana University coach Bobby Knight, Wooden would only say, “I think Bob Knight is an outstanding teacher of the game. I’m not a judge. There is so much bad in the best of us and so much good in the worst of us, it hardly behooves me to talk about the rest of us.”
Would it surprise you to learn that Coach Wooden was a devout student of the Bible? Reading several chapters from the Old and New Testaments each day, he would read through the Bible once each year. He credited his parents for instilling him with this lifelong habit. There can be no doubt that his study of the Bible influenced his behavior both on and off the basketball court. His life was a demonstration of the fruit of the Spirit, “love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control.” (Gal 5:22). He and his wife, Nellie, were married for 53 years until her death from cancer in 1985. Each month until the end of his life, Wooden would write a love letter to his wife and place it on the pillow where she had slept. A member of the Christian church, Wooden once said, “If I were ever prosecuted for my religion, I truly hope there would be enough evidence to convict me.”
In Hebrews 11:4, the Bible says concerning Abel that because of his faith, “he being dead still speaks.” Lord willing, Coach Wooden’s good influence will continue to live on. Will the same be true of you?
