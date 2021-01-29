One of the most difficult places to leave is the Land of Regret. For many people, its borders seem inescapable.
Like the sirens of Greek mythology who lured sailors to their deaths, the Land of Regret entices us with its well-known refrains. You have heard them in various ways usually beginning with the lamentable words, “If only.” They may bring to mind painful memories of poor decisions, broken relationships and unfavorable consequences. Like iron shackles on the mind, they hold us captive day after day and year after year.
The standard of living in the Land of Regret negatively affects its citizens in two ways. First, it robs today of its happiness. No one can truly enjoy life while bitter and painful thoughts inhabit their heart. Second, tomorrow’s hopes are trampled by lingering hurt.
In his book “Where Is God When I Hurt,” Phillip Yancey recalls a conversation with a longtime alcoholic who had lost his family, home and will to live. “Do you believe in God,” asked Yancey. “Oh yes,” replied the man. Then, with wandering eyes he softly spoke, “But I don’t think God believes in me anymore.”
It’s no wonder so many people try to escape the Land of Regret through drugs, alcohol and other intoxicants. Sadly, when the fog clears, the pain remains and the imprisonment strengthens.
I believe God is the only one who can liberate a person from the Land of Regret. The Old Testament prophet Isaiah spoke with words that still touch our souls. “’Come now, and let us debate your case,’ says the Lord, ‘Though your sins are as scarlet, they shall become as white as snow; Though they are red like crimson, they shall be like wool. If you are willing and obedient, you will eat the best of the land’” (Isaiah 1:18-19).
It’s time to escape! God is waiting to lead you out of the Land of Regret.
Steve Reeves is the minister at the West Side Church of Christ in Searcy.
