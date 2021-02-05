Is it only me or have you noticed more commercials advertising medicine, Medicare supplements, life insurance policies, retirement plans and assisted living residences? What’s up with this? Here’s what’s up. The number of older people is up – way up – and will continue to increase.
There are several reasons for the surge in the senior population.
The first is simple. People are living longer. The average life expectancy in the United States is approximately 78 years (76 for men, 81 for women). Keep in mind that this is “average” and has steadily increased through the years.
The second reason for the increasing number of seniors is the massive wave of Baby Boomers that have been marching into the senior citizen ranks for the past 15 years. Estimates say that by 2040 (just 19 years) the number of people over age 65 will be greater than the number of school-age children for the first time.
As you can imagine, this has tremendous ramifications for government programs such as Medicare and Social Security. It also provides advertisers a large and growing target audience.
It’s OK to grow older. In fact, the Bible heartily commends those who have gained the wisdom and experience of increasing years. According to Proverbs 20:29, “The glory of young men is their strength, And the honor of old men is their gray hair.”
God assured Isaiah of God’s continued concern for Judah by reminding them of his concern for those who are older. “Even to your old age I will be the same, And even to your graying years I will carry you! I have done it, and I will bear you; And I will carry you and I will save you” (Isaiah 46”4).
It’s OK to grow old. Keep a positive spirit. Laugh. Stay active spiritually through continued reading and study of thee Bible. Maintain social interaction with friends at church and in your neighborhood. Even in these days of social distancing and quarantine, it is important to stay in touch by telephone, notes of encouragement and email.
Exercise your mind through reading and doing word games. Stay as physically active as possible by walking, doing appropriate exercises and keeping your body as limber as possible. Maintain close relationships with your family and be sure to share your words of wisdom and family heritage with your grandchildren and great grandchildren.
The great baseball player Satchel Paige never lost his love for the game and his zest for life. He fondly said, “How old would you be if you didn’t know how old you were.” Wise words, indeed. It’s OK to grow old.
