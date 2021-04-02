In his book, “To Dream Again,” Robert Dale describes a conversation between the cartoon characters Winnie The Pooh and Piglet.
As they walk through the woods, Piglet asks Pooh, “What’s the first thing you think of when you get up in the morning?” Pooh replies immediately with his soft voice, “What’s for breakfast?” As they continue to walk Pooh returns the question, “What’s the first thing you think of in the morning Piglet?” The little Piglet can hardly contain his enthusiasm as he says, “I thing about all of the great and exciting things that are going to happen today!”
In his book, Dale points out that each of us must make a choice between a “breakfast dream” and an “excitement dream” in our lives. Those who are content to dream “breakfast” dreams are nearly always characterized by mediocrity while those who dream “excitement” dreams can achieve great things.
Big thinking precedes great achievement. In the early 20th century, Montgomery Ward was the leading catalogue outlet in the United States. Begun shortly after the Civil War, its closest competitor was Sears, Roebuck and Co.
Following the First World War, Montgomery Ward had a young executive named Robert Wood who had been an army general. Wood could see that the landscape of America was changing due to the availability of automobiles. Society was becoming mobile. No longer were people staying at home to order merchandise from catalogues.
Wood dreamed of opening a retail store where goods could be sold directly to the public. His superiors at Montgomery Ward did not share his dream. They believed their business was firmly established and saw no sense in taking such a risk.
Undeterred, Robert Wood took his dream across town to Sears, Roebuck and Co., who embraced it and opened their first retail store in 1925. Sears soon became the No. 1 retailer in the nation and even though Ward eventually opened stores of its own, it never caught up. Seventy-five years later in 2000, Montgomery Ward filed for bankruptcy.
The Bible is right. “As he thinks in his heart so is he” (Proverbs 23:7). Most of us do not fail because we have dreamed and thought big thoughts. Failure comes from being afraid to reach out in faith, dream big dreams and put forth the effort necessary to obtain them.
