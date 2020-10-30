An American tourist was puzzled by the children he encountered while visiting overseas. Many of them were carrying smaller children on their backs as they went about their activities. The American sympathetically commented to one of the children, “It’s too bad that you have to carry such a heavy burden!” The child quickly replied, “He’s no burden. He’s my brother.”
The apostle Paul understood the importance of Christians caring for one another. To the Galatians, he wrote, “Bear one another’s burdens, and thereby fulfill the law of Christ” (Galatians 6:2). This concern is powerfully demonstrated by Paul’s relationship with Christians in Thessalonica.
In the closing verses of 1 Thessalonians 2, Paul’s deep affection for the Christians in this populous Greek city is expressed by these words, “For who is our hope or joy or crown of exultation? Is it not even you, in the presence of our Lord Jesus at His coming? For you are our glory and joy” (1 Thessalonians 2:19-20).
Throughout the letter, Paul continued to express his concern for the spiritual welfare of these Christians in the face of opposition. In fact, his interest was so great he sent Timothy, his “son in the faith” (1 Timothy 1:2), to them to encourage and strengthen their faith (1 Thessalonians 3:2). Genuine love is always displayed through unselfish behavior.
In 1969, a British rock band, The Hollies, recorded a song written by Bobby Scot and Bob Russell. The song, “He Ain’t Heavy, He’s My Brother,” remains popular to this day and reminds us of the caring concern expressed by Paul.
The road is long
With many a winding turn
That leads us to who knows where
Who knows where?
But I’m strong,
Strong enough to carry him
He ain’t heavy, he’s my brother
Like the children observed by the American tourist and following the command and example of the inspired apostle, let’s help one another bear the burdens of life.
