‘And there arose another generation after them who did not know the Lord, nor yet the work which He had done for Israel” (Judges 2:10).
These ancient words could easily have been written to describe today’s world. Belief in the one God who created the world through his “mighty power and outstretched arms” (Jeremiah 32:17) is waning among a new generation that is, in many cases, technically savvy but woefully ignorant of history, literature and religious faith. Even the most casual observer of current culture must be tempted to wonder, “Does God matter anymore?”
I say “yes, God matters!” The existence of God does not depend on the belief of human beings. Were there not one believing individual in the world God would still exist. His Holiness, Justice, Righteousness and Mercy would be unaffected. His control over the universe would go on unabated and His will would continue to be sovereign.
Almost 2,000 years ago, the apostle Paul engaged the Epicurean and Stoic philosophers of ancient Athens with these words, “The God who made the world and all things in it, since He is Lord of heaven and earth, does not dwell in temples made with hands; nor is He served by human hands, as though He needed anything, since He Himself gives to all people life and breath and all things” (Acts 17:24-25).
It is God, not man, who binds the fabric of civilization together. The acknowledgment of His divine power and eternal purpose (Romans 1:20) are the backbone of societal structure. As ancient Israel learned over and over to their detriment, denying God while pursuing things that were “right in their own eyes” (Judges 17:6, 21, 25) brings devastating consequences. Time after time, history has demonstrated that the dismantling of Godly faith results in the collapse of society and the home.
As our nation approaches its 245th anniversary of independence, my prayer is for our people, our political leaders and our institutions of public and private education to recognize that God matters in every area and discipline of life.
