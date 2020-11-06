Vince Lombardi, who coached the famed Green Bay Packers football team from 1959-67, was known for his “back to basics” coaching philosophy.
After one terrible loss, he walked into the locker room the next day and announced to the players that they were going to start over again from the beginning. He picked up a football, pointed to it with his other hand, and announced, “Gentlemen, this is a football.”
It was that tough-minded approach to the fundamentals of the game that produced a winning team and victory in the first two Super Bowls.
For almost 2,000 years, western civilization was molded by a fundamental belief in the teachings of the Bible. Werner Keller in his book “The Bible As History” wrote “No book in the whole history of mankind has had such a revolutionary influence and has so decisively affected the development of the western world as the Bible.”
President Calvin Coolidge said: “The foundations of our society and our government rest so much on the teachings of the Bible that it would be difficult to support them if faith in these teachings would cease in our country.”
You and I live in a world where most people do not know the basics regarding the Bible, God, salvation, worship and Christian living. The bits and pieces of information people pick up in their association with others or through some media outlet (television or the internet) are often distorted. It is important that we regularly return to a study of basic Bible teaching.
In the Old Testament book of Hosea, God spoke through the ancient prophet and said, “My people are destroyed for a lack of knowledge” (Hosea 4:6). The prophet Amos said, “There is a famine in the land, not of bread, but of the hearing of the word of God” (Amos 8:11). Unfortunately, those words are descriptive of many people today. We are an affluent and well-educated people in all things except the Word of God.
Do you suppose there is a correlation between the lack of Bible knowledge and the declining moral values of our society? Confusion abounds. People call evil good and good evil. Substance abuse is rampant. Sexual promiscuity is flaunted. Those who promote absolute standards of right and wrong are referred to as “narrow minded” or “politically incorrect.”
Our children and grandchildren are reaping the devastating results of lives being lived without spiritual anchors. The very foundations of our society are crumbling. It is time to wake up, dear friends, and return to the values and morals taught in the word of God.
