Four-star Gen. Colin Powell passed away Monday. Gen. Powell served as national security adviser under President Ronald Reagan, as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff under Presidents George H.W. Bush and Bill Clinton and as secretary of state in the administration of President George W. Bush. He was often praised for his common sense, his organizational skills and his commitment to his family as well as his country.
Powell’s passing reminded me of a list of leadership skills he wrote many years ago. I have kept them in my files and would like to share them with you.
1. It ain’t as bad as you think! It will look better in the morning. Leaving the office at night with a winning attitude affects more than you alone; it conveys that attitude to your followers.
2. Get mad then get over it. Instead of letting anger destroy you, use it to make constructive change.
3. Avoid having your ego so close to your position that when your position falls, your ego goes with it. Keep your ego in check, and know that you can lead from wherever you are.
4. It can be done. Leaders make things happen. If one approach doesn’t work, find another.
5. Be careful what you choose. You may get It. Your team will have to live with your choices, so don’t rush.
6. Don’t let adverse facts stand in the way of a good decision. Superb leadership is often a matter of superb instinct. When faced with a tough decision, use the time available to gather information that will inform your instinct.
7. You can’t make someone else’s choices. You shouldn’t let someone else make yours. While good leaders listen and consider all perspectives, they ultimately make their own decisions. Accept your good decisions. Learn from your mistakes.
8. Check small things. Followers live in the world of small things. Find ways to get visibility into that world.
9. Share credit. People need recognition and a sense of worth as much as they need food and water.
10. Remain calm. Be kind. Few people make sound or sustainable decisions in an atmosphere of chaos. Establish a calm zone while maintaining a sense of urgency.
11. Have a vision. Be demanding. Followers need to know where their leaders are taking them and for what purpose. To achieve the purpose, set demanding standards and make sure they are met.
12. Don’t take counsel of your fears or naysayers. Successful organizations are not built by cowards or cynics.
13. Perpetual optimism is a force multiplier. If you believe and have prepared your followers, your followers will believe.
Powell’s lessons on leadership reflect many of the principles found in the Bible. Their practical application will benefit the businessman, the athlete, the teacher and the Christian.
