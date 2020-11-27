What you believe about God, the Bible, church, worship, marriage and conduct absolutely matters. It matters in this life and for eternity. It matters to you, your family, your friends and the world.
You have likely heard someone say, “I don’t think it matters what a person believes about God as long as they are sincere.” Perhaps you have heard, “Everyone is going to the same place, just taking different paths.” These statements reflect a poor understanding of the Bible and an acceptance of the religious pluralism that exists in our culture. For a person to suggest that there is “one way” is viewed by many as narrow-minded, ignorant, intolerant and bigoted.
May I encourage you to consider some statements made by Jesus and His apostles?
“Enter through the narrow gate; for the gate is wide and the way is broad that leads to destruction, and there are many who enter through it. For the gate is small and the way is narrow that leads to life, and there are few who find it” (Matthew 7:13-14).
“Not everyone who says to Me, ‘Lord, Lord,’ will enter the kingdom of heaven, but he who does the will of My Father who is in heaven will enter. Many will say to Me on that day, ‘Lord, Lord, did we not prophesy in Your name, and in Your name cast out demons, and in Your name perform many miracles?’ And then I will declare to them, ‘I never knew you; depart from Me, you who practice lawlessness” (Matthew 7:21-23).
“I am the way, and the truth, and the life; no one comes to the Father but through Me” (John 14:6).
“There is one body and one Spirit, just as also you were called in one hope of your calling; one Lord, one faith, one baptism, one God and Father of all who is over all and through all and in all” (Ephesians 4:4-6).
“Whoever believes that Jesus is the Christ is born of God, and whoever loves the Father loves the child born of Him. By this we know that we love the children of God, when we love God and observe His commandments. For this is the love of God, that we keep His commandments; and His commandments are not burdensome” (1 John 5:1-3).
F. LaGard Smith has commented on the changing worldview of our culture, “Never in our lifetime has the challenge of preaching been so great. In this relativistic, non-judgmental age the message of sin and salvation couldn’t be more foreign to our thinking.”
Yes, it matters what you believe. Though cultural standards have changed, God and His word have not changed. Let’s make sure we hold on to His truth.
