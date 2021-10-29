On Oct. 12, Captain James T. Kirk (aka William Shatner), commander of the starship Enterprise, boldly went where no other 90-year-old had gone before. Shatner and his crewmates aboard a Blue Origins spacecraft blasted off into the clear Texas sky to an altitude of 66 miles before parachuting back to earth. Though the suborbital flight was just 10 minutes long it nonetheless gives Shatner the distinction of being the oldest man to ever travel into space.
Such an experience is a vivid example of the energy and vitality that can be experienced among those who are older.. Apart from some arthritic pain as he was strapped into his seat, the veteran actor reported no ill effects from the flight, which he emotionally exclaimed was “indescribable” and “overwhelming.”
I love to see older people who have kept their zest for life. In the Old Testament book of Joshua, the nation of Israel entered the land of Canaan following their years of bondage in Egypt and 40 years in the wilderness. One by one the great cities of Canaan fell before the mighty hand of God. Finally, it was time for Joshua to distribute the land among the people.
In Joshua 14, Caleb, Joshua’s old friend who had explored the land of Canaan with him and believed God’s promise to deliver it into Israel’s hands (Numbers 13-14), came before Joshua at Gilgal. Beginning in verse 11, the 85-year-old Caleb said, “I am still as strong today as I was on the day Moses sent me; as my strength was then, so my strength is now, for war and for going out and coming in. Now then, give me this hill country about which the Lord spoke on that day.“
My plaudits to Captain Kirk. Never lose your spirit for adventure or your enthusiasm for learning. Do not allow the passing of years to diminish your curiosity and exploration of knowledge. Stay active. Remain social. Keep looking ahead to new opportunities.
Never be timid about soaring to new heights regardless of your age.
