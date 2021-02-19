Charles Haddon Spurgeon was one of the best-known preachers in the 19th century. He spoke to thousands of people in London every week and wrote extensively. Many of his sermons are considered classics because of their deep Biblical focus and skillful rhetoric. He openly confessed to periods of “great melancholy” and devoted an entire chapter in his book, “Lectures To My Students,” to the minister’s “fainting fits.”
All of us experience periods of discouragement in life. Seasons of fear and frustration are part of the human condition. Discouragement, disillusionment and depression pose a triple threat to people in every walk of life. Even Biblical heroes like Moses, Jeremiah, David, Elijah and Paul were prone to this sinister attack.
When we are discouraged, we often withdraw from family, friends and fellow Christians. Our tendency is to pull the covers over ourselves to keep others away. This often thrusts us deeper into the depths of discouragement.
Are you discouraged? Consider these five suggestions.
1. Remember that God’s love for us is not dependent on our feelings, whether we are up, down, enthused, discouraged, sad or happy. “The steadfast love of the Lord never ceases, His mercies never come to an end” (Lamentations 3:22-23).
2. Be transparent enough to let others help. When we close ourselves off from others, we deny them the opportunity to “bear one another’s burdens and so fulfill the law of Christ” (Galatians 6:2).
3. Do something for another person. Discouragement is the breeding ground for self-pity. Service to others is the surest and quickest way to drive away the demons of discouragement.
4. Accept your limitations. You cannot do everything, but you can do something. Focus on your abilities instead of your disabilities. Bloom where you are planted.
5. Turn your eyes upon Jesus. He never lost sight of His Father’s will and remained faithful under the harshest circumstances imaginable. Allow His life and example to encourage you each day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.