It is interesting to compare the Old and New Testament’s description of God. In the Old Testament, God is referred to as “Father” of Israel or of certain individuals only 15 times. In stark contrast, the New Testament frequently depicts God as our Heavenly Father. Jesus referred to God as Father 65 times in the synoptic (Matthew, Mark and Luke) gospels, and over 100 times in the gospel of John.
The word Jesus used for “Father” was the Aramaic word “Abba” expressing a loving, intimate relationship. Elsewhere in the New Testament, the word for Father is the Greek word “Pater.” Both “Abba” and “Pater” give us an idea of the close relationship God longs to have with us.
God’s love is unconditional. It is not performance-based. He does not love you one minute and stop loving you the next minute. He doesn’t love you more if you do the right thing. He doesn’t love you less if you do the wrong thing. In Jeremiah 31:3, the prophet said, “The Lord appeared to us in the past, saying: ‘I have loved you with an everlasting love; I have drawn you with unfailing kindness.’” Later, Jeremiah would proclaim that the steadfast love of the Lord never ceases (Lamentations 3:22-23).
Country music singer George Strait scored a massive hit with his song, “A Father’s Love,” recorded in 1990. The chorus says: “Let me tell you a secret, about a father’s love, A secret that my daddy said was just between us. He said, ‘Daddies don’t just love their children every now and then. It’s a love without end, Amen.’”
The song was written by Aaron Barker, who told the story behind the words. His teenage son had started driving and been given strict rules about where he could drive and who could ride with him. One night, the son broke the rules and was involved in an accident. A wheel came off the car and landed on the hood of a brand-new Porsche. After he had severely disciplined his son, Barker thought of his own father’s discipline and how his father later reassured him of his love. It was then that the words of the song fell into place.
How thankful we should be to have a Heavenly Father who loves us with “A love without end, Amen.”
