Stephanie Minyard: Memories best shared now

While waiting for my tires to be rotated recently, I grabbed a magazine that looked intriguing – “Arkansas’ Adventure Region” that was divided by counties and cities with interesting facts and “Top 10 adventures.”
I made a mental note that this would be fun to show my family and reminisce about White County and Searcy. I’d also been hanging on to an AR Farm Bureau article from the summer of 2021 that featured photos of places to visit in Searcy that I had not seen.
I grew up in Searcy but now live in Park Hill. It just so happened that I was in Searcy the very next day taking my dog, Abbigal, to see Dr. Mills and Dr. Natalie at Honey Hill Animal Hospital. While I was in Searcy, it occurred to me to call Sean Birdwell, a friend from high school, and have him repair my vehicle rather than someone in Little Rock.
Then I had an idea, since Sean had to schedule my repair three weeks out and needed my vehicle there by 8 a.m., why not make a day of it in Searcy seeing as many of the magazines’ destinations as we could fit in. Then another idea, I’d ask my cousin, Carnell Yarbrough, who lives in Searcy if my mom and I could stay overnight with her and her husband, Gary.
Then the planning really became fun. I’d bring my often-requested turkey lasagna for dinner. While it was in the oven, we’d map out our tour of Searcy together. We could watch the 12-minute video by the White County Historical Society. Everyone will have a story, so we’ll probably pause the video on every photo. The society’s website is great and so easy to research.
There’s a great photo of the old Roseann Motel sign. My brother, Brian, and I grew up swimming there every summer for years. We’d walk in and one of the ladies would stand from one of the tables in the old dining room to meet us at the counter. We’d sign in, she’d take our $2 and we could swim all day!
Everyone will have stories about the movies they saw at the Rialto. What a treat to still get to enjoy movies there because people have cared enough about Searcy’s history to keep the Rialto operating!
Carnell got excited about the day tour, too. To start our day, she’ll serve a delicious breakfast casserole. Then my vehicle will be dropped off, so now on to our first destination, the Judsonia swinging bridge (built in 1924 and one of three known swinging bridges in the state). We saw it as kids, but it will be fun to see again.
Then back down Race Avenue (even though we always called in Race Street when we were driving up and down it seeing who was out when we were teenagers). Next on the tour will be Harding University’s Museum of Biblical Archeology, which features over 100 antiquities. Harding has grown so much, I visited its website for a campus map. We’ll stop by the Hope Restored Thrift Store on Race, which is always on my list for great finds when I’m in Searcy.
Then on to the Searcy Art Gallery-Black House. I remember calling it the Yancey House years ago and getting to see the antiques in the grand, yellow home.
Now we’ll be hungry. I especially wanted to visit Searcy during the week to see locations that might be closed on the weekend. Since we want to make the White County Courthouse one of our stops, we’ll park nearby and walk to the Chit Chat & Chew Cafe. When I called to confirm hours for the courthouse, I got to speak with a friend from high school, Marquita Johnson Teague, who does research in Circuit Court, and she gave Chit, Chat & Chew a rave review. I remember the courthouse having a tile floor. I wonder if the interior has changed much.
After lunch, we’ll walk to the Legion Hut, which is being restored. Hopefully, the door will be open and we can look around. The Rialto is always a colorful photo. Just across the street, the beautiful stained-glass windows of the Cumberland Presbyterian Church will be another nice photo. There are so many historic churches in Searcy ... but that’s another day.
My mother, Winifred Snowden Minyard, grew up in McRae. We’ll plan another day to revisit the church she and my dad, Ray, were married in and to see some of the homes in White County listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Years ago, my dad wanted to buy the house at the corner of North Oak and East Center in Searcy but his mother talked him out of it. Through my research, the Paschall House was built about 1890 and is a rare surviving example of the I-House style. The White County Historical Society website has a list of historic places that I’ll print and organize by streets and intersections to try to fit some in on this trip ... if not… you guessed it ... another day!
I’m looking forward to spending time with my mother and cousin gleaning their memories. My father, Ray, passed tragically in an auto accident at age 35. My uncle, Carnell’s dad, Oscar Minyard, was featured on several pages in Life Magazine in 1945 covering his experiences during World War II and years later was tragically taken while working for AP&L. Carnell’s mom, Nellie Ballard, was a “beauty operator” and loved to travel. Aunt Nellie made it to age 95.
It’s common that most of us drive by “tour-worthy” locations in our everyday routine, but never stop to visit. If we don’t take time to visit these locations and spend time with our loved ones now, we will regret it. I want to take in all the sights and memories I can now, while we’re together. Searcy is such a wonderful hometown that has continued to grow through years when other towns have not.
This is going to be a fun day with family. Aunt Nellie would have loved it.
Stephanie Minyard is a former Searcy resident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.