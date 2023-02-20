The 2023 Lyon College Academic Day will be held March 4 and is open to all Arkansas high school and junior high school students.
The STEMtastic event will be held on Lyon College campus, 2300 Highland Road in Batesville.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Get access to all online stories and the electronic edition!
One Day: 1.00
4Weeks: 10.00
12Weeks: 27.00
24Weeks: 45.00
52Weeks: 75.00
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day
|$1.00
|for 1 day
|4 Weeks
|$10.00
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$27.00
|for 84 days
|24 Weeks
|$45.00
|for 168 days
|52 Weeks
|$75.00
|for 365 days
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through The Daily Citizen All-Access.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Get access to all online stories and the electronic edition!
One Day: 1.00
4Weeks: 10.00
12Weeks: 27.00
24Weeks: 45.00
52Weeks: 75.00
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day
|$1.00
|for 1 day
|4 Weeks
|$10.00
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$27.00
|for 84 days
|24 Weeks
|$45.00
|for 168 days
|52 Weeks
|$75.00
|for 365 days
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through The Daily Citizen All-Access.
Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 49F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph..
Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 49F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: February 20, 2023 @ 4:53 pm
The 2023 Lyon College Academic Day will be held March 4 and is open to all Arkansas high school and junior high school students.
The STEMtastic event will be held on Lyon College campus, 2300 Highland Road in Batesville.
The event will include math competitions that require pre-registration, along with a STEM Carnival, STEMonstrations, food trucks, campus tours and more, open to all attendees.
The Arkansas Council of Teachers of Mathematics regional math competition for high school and junior high school students will be from 9:15-10:15 a.m. in the Derby Center for Science and Mathematics. Students should arrive early and sign in from 8:15-9 a.m. at the Derby Center. To register for the math contests, visit www.lyon.edu/academic-day by Friday.
In conjunction with Lyon College’s 2023 Spring Preview Day, there will be guided campus tours at 10:30 a.m. From 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Academic Day and Spring Preview Day participants are invited to enjoy food trucks on campus. Food truck meal vouchers will be distributed to participants.
A STEM Carnival is set for 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. in The TEMP. Activities include the following:
From 1-3 p.m., the college will host the following STEMonstrations in the Derby Science and Math Center:
Seating for STEMonstrations is limited. At 3 p.m., awards will be presented.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.