The Arkansas Master Naturalists, a statewide, independent, all-volunteer organization promoting the preservation, restoration and appreciation of the natural environment, is accepting applications for new members.
The state organization comprises eight regional chapters, including the Foothills chapter, which draws volunteers from Faulkner, White, Cleburne, Van Buren, Conway, Pope, and Perry counties.
Robin Harris, president-elect of the Foothills Arkansas Master Naturalists, says the group “plans to make 2021 a big year in the great outdoors.”
As naturalists-in-training, new members begin with a series of courses exploring topics in nature that can range from astronomy to herpetology to zoology. Classes are held on Saturdays during March, April and May.
Director of Curriculum Margaret Cline says, “Because of restrictions imposed by the pandemic, for now classroom sessions will only be offered online, however, field studies will be held in-person while adhering strictly to COVID-19 protocol.”
Some of this year’s courses include Arkansas eco-regions, bats and caves of Arkansas, trail construction and maintenance, various wildland management topics and guided field studies at Cove Creek Natural Area, Grassy Lake Water Trail and Bluffton Preserve.
Once training is completed, Master Naturalists participate in hands-on projects. Besides planting trees, scouting streambeds for bugs or clearing trails, members also organize hikes, float trips, cave exploration and other nature-related field trips.
FAMN routinely works with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, Arkansas Natural Heritage Commission, Arkansas State Parks, universities, The Nature Conservancy, The Audubon Society and others.
Training for 2021 begins March 6 and registration is limited to 30 applicants.
To register, email foothill samn@gmail.com or visit arkansasmasternaturalists.org/.
