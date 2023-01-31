The Arkansas Department of Health has recognized 14 hospitals in the state for excellence in stroke patient care.
The awards are based on stroke care performance as documented in the Arkansas Stroke Registry for July 2021 and June 2022 patient discharges.
They are given to hospitals for providing defect-free stroke care. Defect-free care is an aggregated metric based on the 10 American Heart Association/American Stroke Association Coverdell performance measures in the “Get With The Guidelines-Stroke Patient Management Tool.”
These measures are benchmarked according to the standards of evidence-based stroke care guidelines to ensure stroke patients receive appropriate and timely care.
“We are delighted to see the improvement in stroke care as demonstrated by these hospitals,” said Dr. Bala Simon, deputy chief medical officer and state chronic disease director at the Arkansas Department of Health. “Through our work with the communities, EMS and hospitals we hope to improve quality of stroke care among Arkansans with this devastating condition.”
The Arkansas Stroke Registry is the department’s stroke surveillance and quality improvement program. Oversight for the ASR is provided by the Acute Stroke Care Task Force. The ASR partners closely with the AHA/ASA, emergency medical services, the ASCTF, the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Institute for Health and Innovation Stroke Program and the Mercy Telestroke system. The primary goal of the ASR is to perform stroke surveillance, monitor stroke care performance and provide stroke education and quality improvement assistance to improve stroke patient care and outcomes.
There are three award categories which are based on the level of adherence to the defect-free care measure: Diamond: 95 percent+; Ruby: 90 percent to 94.99 percent; and Pearl: 85 percent to 89.99 percent.
