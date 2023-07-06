In partnership with the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism, Arkansas Secretary of State John Thurston recently announced a new state Capitol exhibit that will celebrate 100 years of Arkansas State Parks.
Established in 1923, the state park system now includes 52 parks and more than 55,000 acres of land.
“As an avid outdoorsman, I hope this exhibit will encourage more people to get out and enjoy what a treasure we have in our state parks,” Thurston said. “It is truly a gift to live in The Natural State and enjoy it’s beauty. Whether you enjoy hiking, boating, fishing, picnicking, bird watching, cycling, camping, visiting historic sites or beautiful mountain views, Arkansas State Parks offer all of that and more. No matter where you live in Arkansas, you can enjoy a state park within an hour’s drive.”
The Arkansas State Parks Centennial Exhibit will be on display in the Capitol’s first floor galleries until Aug. 9.
