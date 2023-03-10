'Staring at Strangers' senior art exhibition opens March 27

The work of Harding University senior Braydon Letsinger will be on display beginning March 27 in the Stevens Gallery and will include this oil paint and holographic foil piece on canvas titled, Grip.

The Harding Department of Art and Design will feature senior Braydon Letsinger’s work in a solo exhibition opening March 27 and running through April 8.

Letsinger is a senior at Harding with an academic focus in painting, business and Spanish. His life-sized and larger realistic portraits have already garnered attention and recognition in the larger arts community, and his work will be displayed later this year in a solo exhibition in his hometown outside Chicago.

