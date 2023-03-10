'Staring at Strangers' senior art exhibition opens March 27

The Harding Department of Art and Design will feature senior Braydon Letsinger’s work in a solo exhibition opening March 27 and running through April 8.
Letsinger is a senior at Harding with an academic focus in painting, business and Spanish. His life-sized and larger realistic portraits have already garnered attention and recognition in the larger arts community, and his work will be displayed later this year in a solo exhibition in his hometown outside Chicago.
Titled “Staring at Strangers,” his show marks his “exploration into the human subject in his undergraduate studies in painting, with the majority of his subjects being local students and faculty.”
Ranging from 2 to 10 feet tall, his work utilizes the “combination of classic realistic portraiture with abstract, geometric elements to speak into the character of his subjects and humanity as a whole.
Braydon discusses the reason behind his art, explaining that “all of my work focuses on what I consider to be the most interesting but most confusing subject – people and their inner workings.”
“For me, portraiture has been a way to break down barriers to more deeply understand others around me, and to begin to connect my viewers with these painted ‘strangers’ who are more similar to them than they realize,” he said.
He hopes that his combination of traditional realist painting with modern, colorful imagery will be approachable to as much of the community as possible while still “honoring the painting tradition and keeping his work relevant and fresh.”
In May, Letsinger will graduate from Harding with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in visual arts studio and will be pursuing a graduate degree in studio arts alongside his wife Olivia’s pursuit of medical school in 2024.
The Stevens Gallery will be open to the public from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday during this exhibit period. The reception will be held April 8 from 5-7 p.m. between the matinee and closing night performances of Harding’s annual Spring Sing, and the gallery will be open for viewing all day alongside the capstone branding project and student art sale.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.