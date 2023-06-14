‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” is a sequel to the 2018 Oscar-winning film this time directed by Joaquim Dos Santos (director for the third season of the “Avatar: The Last Airbender” series), Kemp Powers (writer and co-direcor of Pixar’s “Soul”) and Justin K. Thompson and written by Dave Callaham (writer for “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”) and Phil Lord and Christopher Miller (writers for the first film and “The Lego Movie”).

After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Miles Morales (voiced again by Shameik Moore), Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of spider-people charged with protecting its very existence. But when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders and must redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most.

Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net

