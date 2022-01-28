Curriculum Associates has named Blakely Howell of Southwest Middle School in Searcy to its 2022 class of Extraordinary Educators, an annual program that “celebrates and connects exemplar K–8 teachers from around the country.”
Howell was chosen from hundreds of nominations and is among 35 educators from 19 states selected for exhibiting best-in-class use of i-Ready, i-Ready Classroom Mathematics, and/or Ready, “illustrating growth and achievement via formal assessments, demonstrating innovation and engagement practices for students, being evangelists for high standards and student achievement, and having taught for at least two years.”
“With almost 500 years of teaching experience combined, this year’s 35 Extraordinary Educators are all innovative and dedicated classroom leaders whose impact does not go unnoticed,” said Rob Waldron, CEO of Curriculum Associates. “We commend Blakely for her best practices in the classroom day in and day out and look forward to supporting her with unique professional learning opportunities to help further support the amazing work she does.”
This year’s class will be invited to participate and present at the Extraordinary Educators Leadership Summit as well as other professional learning events.
This is the third year of the Extraordinary Educators program. This year’s class joins 75 additional educators from across the country in receiving this recognition.
“I am very excited to represent my school district, Searcy Public Schools, as an Extraordinary Educator,” Howell said. “This program will allow me to brainstorm best math practices with some of the greatest math teachers in the U.S. I can’t wait for this amazing opportunity.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.