The Sons of Thunder, a group of men who aim to be better husbands, fathers and friends, plan to meet Tuesday.
The group previously met on the second Tuesday of each month from 2010-16 at different area churches, which provided a meal after which the group was led in prayer, fellowship, song and a guest speaker.
According to the organization, most of the monthly meetings were attended by several hundred men. On a few occasions, the meetings were held at the White County Fairgrounds where 600-700 men met.
The next meeting will be Tuesday at Downtown Church of Christ, 900 N. Main St. The meal will be served at 5:30 p.m., followed by the program. The meeting should conclude at 7:30 p.m. Attendance is free and men of all faiths and denominations are invited and encouraged to attend. Men are also welcome to bring their sons.
The August meeting will be Aug. 10 at 5:30 p.m. at the Searcy First Assembly of God, 101 Benton St.
