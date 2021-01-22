New York Times best-selling author Ijeoma Oluo and Dr. Cherisse Jones-Branch of Arkansas State University will host an exchange about how to discuss race, what talks on race don’t have to be and practical tools for having hard conversations in Arkansas PBS’s new digital series, “So You Want to Talk About Race,” premiering Wednesday at youtube.com/ arkansaspbs.
Oluo’s book “So You Want to Talk About Race” is a jumping-off point for discourse that examines race in America and guides viewers through many different subjects including privilege, oppression, writing a book about race and more. The series can be watched in 18 segments by topic.
The series will premiere as Black History Month begins. A playlist of related programming, including local series “The Glow With Big Piph,” “Healing the Divide” and a special community event from the Arkansas Martin Luther King Jr. Commission, can be found at youtube.com/arkansaspbs. Additional related programming will air throughout February.
