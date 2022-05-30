Smothered Pork Chops

3 large bone-in pork chops
2 tablespoons avocado oil
Salt and pepper to season
Red pepper flakes (optional)
2 tablespoons butter
2 tablespoons flour
2 cups chicken broth
1 small onion sliced thinly
3 cloves garlic minced
Mushrooms fresh or canned (optional)
Directions: In large skillet with lid, heat avocado oil on medium high, season pork chops and brown for 3 minutes on each side. Remove from pan. Add onion, fresh mushroomsand garlic. When onion is translucent, remove and place on plate with chops. Reduce heat to low. Melt butter. Sprinkle in the flour. Brown flour in the butter. Season. Add chicken broth. Whisk until smooth. Check for seasoning. When gray starts to thicken, add chops and veggies. Cover and simmer for 30 minutes. Serve with mashed potatoes.
Tips: For thicker gravy, add 2 tablespoons corn starch or flour to 2 tablespoons broth or water. For thinner gravy, add more broth or water.
If using canned mushrooms, no need to sauté. Make sure you drain them.
Add more pork chops to serve more people.
Angela Ford of Searcy is the creator of “Angela’s Kitchen,” a program featured on the Hub1506 Channel. This program aims to teach easy ways to prepare meals, deserts and snacks. Visit angelasvilla.com.
