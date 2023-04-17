In cooperation with the Smithsonian and the Arkansas Humanities Council, Secretary of State John Thurston will present, Voices & Votes: Democracy in America, a limited Smithsonian traveling exhibit, which is now on display at the Arkansas Capitol.

The exhibit will travel across our state to multiple locations throughout the year, providing an opportunity for Arkansans to view a Smithsonian exhibit without leaving the comfort of their home state.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.