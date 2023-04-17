In cooperation with the Smithsonian and the Arkansas Humanities Council, Secretary of State John Thurston will present, Voices & Votes: Democracy in America, a limited Smithsonian traveling exhibit, which is now on display at the Arkansas Capitol.
The exhibit will travel across our state to multiple locations throughout the year, providing an opportunity for Arkansans to view a Smithsonian exhibit without leaving the comfort of their home state.
Voices & Votes highlights and examines the “ever-evolving story of democracy in America.” The exhibit features historical and contemporary photos and historical artifacts, such as campaign and voter memorabilia. Educational and archival videos and multimedia interactives bring the exhibit’s content alive to viewers of all ages.
"As Arkansas' chief election official, I'm very excited about having this exhibit at the Capitol," Thurston said. "I hope it will encourage more people to get involved and exercise their right to vote."
As a traveling adaptation of a major exhibition currently on display at the Smithsonian National Museum of American History, Voices & Votes aims to “explore democracy as America’s greatest experiment through the eyes of various generations. It also springboards further discussions about the meaning and importance of democracy.”
The exhibit will be on display in the state Capitol's fourth floor gallery through May 23. The Capitol is open to the public from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on weekends and holidays.
