Four Harding Academy students and two Pangburn Middle School students received recognition in the area Student Writers’ Showcase, an annual event sponsored by Three Rivers Reading Council in collaboration with the Arkansas Literacy Association.
The Harding Academy students were Jeffords Camferdam, who won first place in the eighth-ninth-grade division, and McKinlee Bailey, Mattie Grace Watson and Scarlett Falconer, who won first, second and third places respectively in the 10th-12th-grade division. Their sponsor was Claire Dangerfield.
The students from Pangburn Middle School, Brodie Vernon and Rylie Young, were awarded second and third places in the sixth-seventh-grade division.
All students received certificates of recognition and monetary awards.
A topic is provided to students and the students’ essays are submitted first to TRRC. A committee of teachers evaluate the essays in a blind review and select the top three essays from each grade division: 2-3, 4-5, 6-7, 8-9, 10-12. Those top three essays are then submitted to the Arkansas Literacy Association for the statewide contest.
Three Rivers Reading Council is a professional organization of dedicated literacy educators and advocates serving the communities of Lonoke, Prairie, White and Woodruff counties. In addition to the Writer’s Showcase, TRRC also donates books to nonprofits annually, contributes to the Heifer Project Read to Feed program, and, in collaboration with the Arkansas Literacy Association, provides book studies, conferences and webinars for teachers.
For more information or to join, contact President Krista Underwood at krista@alaliteracy.org or call (501) 940-1172.
