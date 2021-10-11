Simply Delicious Lasagna

1 box lasagna pasta uncooked (to make gluten-free use spaghetti squash or eggplant planks)
Herb and Spice Mix
1 tablespoon each of these dried herbs and spices: oregano, marjoram, red pepper flakes, parsley flakes, chives, basil, Italian seasoning, rosemary, thyme and paprika.
Marinara Sauce
2-3 tablespoons of my Herb and Spice Mix
1 28 oz. can petite diced tomatoes
1 28 oz can crushed tomatoes
2-3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
1 small onion finely chopped
1 clove garlic minced
1 green bell pepper finely chopped.
Salt and pepper to taste
Directions: Heat large skillet on medium to medium high heat. Add olive oil, onions, bell peppers and garlic. Saute veggies until onions are soft and translucent. Add both cans of tomatoes. Sprinkle with Herb and Spice Mix. Stir and heat mixture thoroughly. Add some cooked ground beef or ground turkey. Pour over pasta. Tip: If you are going to freeze the sauce, don’t add salt.
Meat Lasagna
Saute 1 pound ground meat with 1 chopped onion, 2 cloves garlic minced and 1/2 cup bell pepper
Vegetarian Lasagna:
2 packages frozen chopped spinach (thaw in microwave or overnight in fridge. Drain all of the water. Use a clean kitchen towel to squeeze out the excess water. If you eliminate this step, it will make your lasagna watery).
Cheese mixture
4 cup Mozzarella cheese shredded
1 cup Manchego cheese shredded
1 1/2 cup grated Parmesan (reserve 1/2 cup for spinach mixture)
1 large container small curd cottage cheese (may substitute ricotta)
1 cup grated Romano cheese
1 cup Asiago cheese shredded
4 tablespoons Herb and Spice Mix; reserve 1 tablespoon for spinach mixture, or use Italian seasoning
1 pound fresh Mozzarella cheese (slice with serrated knife)
1 package sliced Provolone
Directions: In large bowl, mix all of the cheeses and cottage cheese with 3 tablespoons of Herb and Spice Mix. Mix 1/2 cup of Parmesan cheese and 1 tablespoon of Herb and Spice Mixture with the drained spinach.
Assemble: In lasagna pan (13x9), coat bottom of pan lightly with Marinara sauce (1/4 cup). Alternate pasta, sliced mozzarella, 1/2 of the spinach, sauce, provolone, cheese mixture, sauce and pasta. Repeat. Finish the top of lasagna with last layer of pasta, cheese mixture, sauce. Bake in 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Preheated oven for 60-90 minutes.
Tip: Line cookie sheet with foil or parchment paper to prevent lasagna from boiling over in your oven. Try using ground turkey or ground beef in the sauce to make a meat and spinach lasagna or just add the meat to the sauce to make a meat lasagna. Received five stars from taste testers. Enjoy.
