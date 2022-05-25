Sidney Deener Elementary School has released its fourth-nine weeks honor roll for 2021-22. The following students were named to the list:
First grade, all A’s: Khloe Shaw, Will Armitage, Bentley Arnold, Samuel Eichelberger, Aliz Gonzales, Gavin Ironside, Jordan Meza, CJ Perason, Logann Rabalais, Sophia Recendiz, Micah Rodgers, Braven Ronnau, Bryce Smith, Steven Stockman, Jaymson Bennett, Cadence Castleberry, Sophia Earls, Micah Fricker, Timothy Gilbert, Kaysen Shockley, Candace Gossett, Jonas Gardner, Taliyah McCullough, Jax Alderson, Jasmine Cloonan, Weston Green, Gabbie Hawley, Isla Moss, Ryan Palmer, Adilyn Rayburn, Laney Jo Smith, Kahlan Waterworth, Kingston Abrams, Ryder Childs, Brynlee Dion, Alex Ellrich, Aranza Garcia, Tripp King, Lillee Marrs, Azn Tariq and Jayceon Hadley.
First grade, all A’s and B’s: Rosalia Randolph, Gunner Givens, Jakelyn Hernandez, Alexiana Monsivais, Layla Phipps, Grace Adams, Gia Brown, Keyler Gutierrez, Aariya Haggerty, Faith MacLaird, Addie Mae Marcum, Harper Parnell, Hayden Pierpont, Kamren Rhodes, Arianna Schellinger, Adilynn Smith, Gabriel Gossett, Mariana Jimenez, Brenden Ridley, Alanah Barker, Brooklyn Belford, Kale Gordin, Ben Ham, Breanna Handley, Nala Thomas, Kieya Coughlin, Miya Landon, Jade Anderson, Rikki Armentrout, Richard Ashby, Casen Bradley, Kylie Hambrick, Tarence Maples, Brantley Mason, Anais Perez, Talia Richards and Isaac Wesson.
Second grade, all A’s: Nathaniel Bartilson, Anthony Garcia, Zayvion James, Emerson King, Maggie Mahoney, Skyler Morton, Lorelei Tucker, Aden Wyrick, Dimitri Lackey, Emily Whitman, Kaisyn Clark, Zayleigh James, Deshea Brooks, Avery Burdette, John Davis, Bryson Hadley, Kyrie Alcorn, Elijah Corbit, Samuel Keesee, Brayden Manor, Journee Mitchell, Sharon Lin, River Hickey, Emma Nicholson, Jamal Hassan and Lyric McGahee.
Second grade, all A’s and B’s: Wyatt Burnett, Josiah Harcus, Starisha Rash, Tiffany Staff, Jude Thompson, Tylan Dodd, Sn'Seire Wesson, Amariana Barker, Zarria Braggs, Lavana Butler, MaKenna Claxton, Mathew Edwards, Tate Sanders, Noah Stallings, McKinley White, Gianna Brown, Dua Cheema, Ava Davis, Tallie Evans, Juvon Gibbs, Janayah Johnson, Braelynne Jones, Brianna Mottu, Logan Sterling, Casen Bisbee, Jade Glenn, Khadyn Bowman-Williams, Ivan Zhu, Ethan Wilson, Harper Richards, Faith Goodwin, Mark Ackerman, Cole Gardner-Bailey, Tia Franey, Isaac Renuard, Arik Gregson, Taliah Daniels and Liam Allen.
Third grade, all A’s: Layla Foster, Zander Webb, Uriah Bonnow, Dylan Cullipher, Albany Gardner-Bailey, Annasophia Biviano, Judah Blake, Raye Morris, Wyatt Grady and Evalyn King.
Third grade, all A’s and B’s: Jordynn Bumpers, Liam McDonald, Jasmine Miller, Tripp Conway, Baylee Muniz, Jaxon Kelly, Keegan Shurtleff, Kaiden King, Kayden Tigue, Gaebrial Duran, Alexa Recendiz, Nehemiah Doby, Andrew Adams, Laela McClendon, Daveona Spoon, William Bogan, Sophia Moore, Aaron Taylor, Isabella Garner, Oliver Payne, Lucas Kelley, Calliope Smith, Tucker Berry-Huttig, Ethan King and Mariah Moore.
