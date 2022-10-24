Sidney Deener Elementary School has released its first-nine weeks honor roll for 2022-23. Those named to the list included the following:

First grade, all A's: Delaynie Casper, Bakari Gardner-Bailey, Taylor Novak, Emelia Schrepfer, Declan Stallings, Amos Thompson, Carter Wood, Major Allen, Giavonna Schaefer, Eden Lewis, Silas Brewer, Keagan Catt, Markus Brown, Joshua McCook and Rori Tucker.

