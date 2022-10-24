Sidney Deener Elementary School has released its first-nine weeks honor roll for 2022-23. Those named to the list included the following:
First grade, all A's: Delaynie Casper, Bakari Gardner-Bailey, Taylor Novak, Emelia Schrepfer, Declan Stallings, Amos Thompson, Carter Wood, Major Allen, Giavonna Schaefer, Eden Lewis, Silas Brewer, Keagan Catt, Markus Brown, Joshua McCook and Rori Tucker.
First grade, all A’s and B’s: Riley Breedlove, Monica Pasteka, Lamarion Young, Nyla Nevels, Oliver Bale, Vivian Cole, Lilliana Henderson, Annalynn Hurst, Jax Henson, David Robinson, Annalynn Easley, Aaliyah Bailey, Cole Fraser, Maci Brewer, Kase Pettis, Landon Harpole, Genesis Short, David Curiel, Layla Lazier, Heidi Pineda, Wylee Price, Cooper Ricketts, Kooper Robinson, Kai Smith and Matias Valencia.
Second grade, all A’s: Jasmin Cloonan, Tripp King, Kaysen Shockley, Weston Green, Ja'Kai Neely, Jax Johnson, Christian Pearson, Jax Alderson, Brynlee Dion, Alex Ellrich, Aranza Garcia, Gunner Givens, Azen Tariq, Khloe Shaw, Jaymson Bennett, Samuel Eichelberger, Isla Moss, Harper Parnell, Micah Rodgers, Braven Ronnau, Laney Jo Smith, Steven Stockman, Sophia Earls, Micah Fricker, Timothy Gilbert, Gabbie Hawley, Kynslee Kamer, Miya Landon, Ryan Palmer, Arianna Schellinger and Kahlan Waterworth.
Second grade, all A’s and B’s: Gia Brown, Candace Gossett, Kylie Hambrick, Sophia Recendiz, Kingston Abrams, Cadence Castleberry, Keyler Gutierrez, Hattie Lindsey, Tarence Maples, Lillee Marrs, Brantley Mason, Karleigh Pollard, Talia Richards, Bryce Smith, Rosalia Randolph, Alanah Barker, Madison Birge, Londyn King, Jordan Meza, Anais Perez, A'Rayah Smith, Ezekiel Smith, Ryder Childs, Gabriel Gossett, Aariya Haggerty, Addie Mae Marcum, Hassan Nisar and Adilyn Rayburn.
Third grade, all A's: John Davis, Tia Draney, Lorelei Tucker, Sammy Keesee, River Hickey, Ava Davis, Aden Wyrick, Skyler Morton, Emma Nicholson, Emerson King, Nathaniel Bartilson and Isaac Renuard.
Third grade, all A’s and B’s: Tylan Dodd, Dimitri Lackey, Sn'Seire Wesson, Deshea Brooks, Bryson Hadley, Zayleigh James, Avery Burdette, Taliah Daniels, Bsrycen Turner, Dua Ceema, Harper Richards, Carter Smith, Jace Jones, Mckinley White, Logan Sterling, Onaejah Sheard, Liam Allen, Tallie Evans, Weston Sewell, Khadyn Bowman-Williams, Journee Mitchell, Hayden Copeland, Sadie May, Juvon Gibbs, Zayvion James, Brayden Manor, Mark Ackerman, Amariana Barker, Kaseyn Clark, Anthony Garcia, Cole Gardner-Bailey, Jakiah Latham, Gianna Brown, Ivan Zhu, Elijah Corbit and Aly Smith.
