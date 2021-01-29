Sidney Deener Elementary School has released its second -nine weeks honor roll for 2020-21. The following were named to the list:
First grade, all A’s: Zeathan Way, Ava Davis, Wesley Weng, Jacelyn Shanks, Faith Goodwin, Zane Yancey, Zayleigh James, Dua Cheema, Taliah Daniels, Tia Draney, Manuel Garcia, Emerson King, Skyler Morton, Easton Toler, Aden Wyrick, Gianna Brown, Arik Gregson, Sophii Brannon, Brayden Manor, Nathaniel Brooks, Zachary Persinger, Liam Allen, Harper Richards, Braelynne Jones, Sadie May, Juvon Gibbs, Avery Burdette, Deshea Brooks and Bryson Hadley.
First grade, all A’s and B’s: Dimitri Lackey, Sn’Seire Wesson, Mathew Edwards, Sharon Lin, Anthony Garcia- Mazariegos, Brianna Mottu, Yesenia Xal, Londyn Benson, Lavana Butler, Tatum Cheatham, Janayah Johnson, Starisha Rash, Madelyn Weir, Bryar Hambridge, Alexus Andersen, Landri Holloway, Ethan Wilson, Lilly Holt, River Hickey, Zayvion James, Maggie Mahoney, Tristan Robinson, Noah Stallings, McKinley White and Conner Coulter.
Second grade, all A’s: Ethan King, Christine Lukancich, Levi Smith, Eli Green, Maddox Smith, Thomas Hare, Nicholas Pruitt, Layla Foster, Sophie Biviano, Nehemiah Doby, Eva King, Raye Morris, Uriah Bonnow, Dylan Cullipher and Ashtin Holloway.
Second grade, all A’s and B’s: William Bogan, Isabella Garner, Laela McClendon, Elissa McCumpsey, Lyrickal Miller, Mariah Moore, Jordynn Bumpers, Zayn Conway, Taliyah Gardner, Katlin Tiberlake, Justin Rash, Genesis Hernandez, Liam McDonald, Alexa Recendiz, Andrew Adams, William Alexander, Victoria Birge, Wyatt Grady, Colton Herrin, Sophia Moore and Patience Vaughn.
Third grade, all A’s: Hunter Wood, Harper Ferren, Charley Harris, Alana Richards, Eleanor Wilson, katherine Henton, October Roberson, Aliana Aguilera, Aleyda Perez, Penny Dunbar, Tegan Henard, Michael Singleton and Abigail Durham.
Third grade, all A’s and B’s: Jade Lopez, Channing Williams, Macy Lawson, Olivia Light, Hattie Sewell, Madi McGee, Ike Baird, Alexandria Jones, Landon Wilson, Keyser Gutierrez, Jackson McGlothlin, Corbin Earls, Brentley Mater, Gibson Moser, Kessler Clark, Konner Kilgore, Chayton Thompson, Londyn Clark, Isaac Price, Trey Gerlach, Kooper Rogers, Kellen Baird, Zachary Poynor, Braxton Glenn, Addyson Dillard, Landan Moore, Kinzley Williams, Lyla Brevard and Adam Draney.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.