Sidney Deener Elementary School has released its first-nine weeks honor roll for 2020-2021. The following on-campus and virtual students were named to the list:
First grade, all A’s: Zeathan Way, Dimitri Lackey, Brianna Mottu, Wesley Weng, Zane Yancey, Dua Cheema (virtual), Sharon Lin (virtual), Jacelyn Shanks (virtual), Avery Burdette, Deshea Brooks, Juvon Gibbs, Kaisyn Clark, Harper Richards, McKinley White, Braelynne Jones (virtual), Sadie May (virtual), Sophii Brannon (virtual), Gianna Brown (virtual), Lavana Butter, Talia Daniels, Tia Draney, Manuel Garcia, Aril Gregson (virtual), Bryar Hambridge (virtual), Emerson King, Skyler Morton, Easton Toler and Aden Wyrick.
First grade, all A’s and B’s: Ava Davis, Faith Goodwin, Zayleigh James, Bryson Hadley, Liam Allen, Ava Arnold, Drayton Brown, Zayvion James, Maggie Mahoney, Tristan Robison, Tatum Cheatham, Janayah Johnson, Madelyn Weir, Nathaniel Brooks, Lyric McGahee and Brayden Manor.
Second grade, all A’s: Ethan King, Layla Foster, Sophie Biviano, Eva King, Raye Morris, Maddox Smith, Thomas Hare, Andrew Adams, Dylan Cullipher, Wyatt Grady, Ashtin Holloway and Patience Vaughan (virtual)
Second grade, all A’s and B’s: Mariah Moore, Levi Smith, Lyrickal Miller, William Bogan, Isabella Garner, Laela McClendon, Nehemiah Doby, Liam McDonald, Alexa Recendiz, Brayden Treece, Jordynn Bumpers, Zayn Conway, Isabella Farley, Eli Green, Kaiden King, Justin Rash, William Alexander, Victoria Birge, Uriah Bonnow and Colton Herrin.
Third grade, all A’s: Michael Singleton, Harper Ferren, Hunter Wood, Gibson Moser, Aliana Aguilera, Penny Dunbar, Tegan Henard, Katherine Henton (virtual), Alana Richards, Domani Durham, Eleanor Wilson and Hattie Sewell.
Third grade, all A’s and B’s: Zander Webb, Addyson Dillard, Adam Draney, Lawson Blackwood, Isaac Price, Trey Gerlach, Kooper Rogers, Konner Kilgore, Chayton Thompson, Aleyda Perez, Caleb Throckmorton, Jackson McGlothlin, October Roberson, Corbin Earls, Jade Agapito-Lopez, Isaac Vejar, Olivia Light, Charley Harris, William Lockhart and Braxton Glenn.
