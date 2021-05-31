Sidney Deener Elementary School has released its fourth-nine weeks honor roll list for 2020-21. The following were named to the list:
First grade, all A’s: Zeathan Way, Mathew Edwards, Anthony Garcia Mazariegos, Zayleigh James, Tallie Evans-Smith, Branna Mottu, Emma Nicholson, Wesley Weng, Journee Mitchell, Zane Yancey, Dua Cheema (Virtual), Jacelyn Shanks(Virtual), Nathaniel Brooks, Brayden Manor, Avery Burdette, Deshea Brooks, River Hickey, Zayvion James, Braelynne Jones, Taliah Daniels, Tia Draney, Manuel Garcia, Bryar Hambidge, Janayah Johnson, Emerson King, Skyler Morton, Easton Toler and Aden Wyrick.
First grade, all A’s and B’s: Dimitri Lackey, Sn’Seire Wesson, Richard Aguilon, Liam McGill, Ava Davis, Sharon Lin, Faith Goodwin, Abel Vejar, Zachary Persinger, Ethan Wilson, Lyric McGahee, John Davis, Bryson Hadley, Liam Allen, Kaisyn Clark, Jade Glenn, Brandon Hickman, Maggie Mahoney, Sadie May, Harper Richards, Noah Stalling, McKinley White, Casen Bisbee, Sophii Brannon, Lavana Butler, Tatum Cheatham, Connor Havens, Madelyn Weir and Ricky Barnes.
Second grade, all A’s: William Bogan, Levi Smith, Sophie Biviano, Nehemiah Doby, Eva King, Liam McDonald, Raye Morris, Uriah Bonnow, Dylan Cullipher, Ashtin Holloway, Sophia Moore, Thomas Hare, Justin Rash, Zander Webb, Layla Foster, and James Herrin.
Second grade, all A’s and B’s: Jaxon Kelly, Ethan King, Laela McClendon, Elissa McCumpsey, Lyrickal Miller, Mariah Moore, Christine Lukancich, Jayce Collins, Isaac Corona, Genesis Hernandez, Calliope Smith, Alexa Recendiz, Ximena Toledo, Brayden Treece, Andrew Adams, William Alexander, Victoria Birge, Wyatt Grady, Patience Vaughan, Jordynn Bumpers, Taliyah Gardner, Eli Green, Ava Henson, Kaiden King, Katlin Timberlake, Nick Pruitt, Mari Bradley and Starr Barnes.
Third grade, all A’s: Harper Ferren, Corbin Earls, October Roberson, Brentley Mater, Katherine Henton, Jackson McGlothlin, Jade Agapito-Lopez, Olivia Light, Charley Harris, Eleanor Wilson, Jude Headley, Aliana Aguilera, Kooper Rodgers, Penny Dunbar, Tegan Henard, Abigail Durham, Addy Dillard, Michael Singleton and Lyla Brevard.
Third grade, all A’s and B’s: Ike Baird, Keyser Gutierrez, Ivy Helms, Oliver Martinez, Alexandria Jones, Landon Wilson, Dominic Elliott, Alana Richards, Jared Harcus, Channing Williams, Madilynn McGee, Kyrin Nicholson, Hatti Sewell, Hayden Andrew, Domani Durham, Gibson Moser, Kessler Clark, Aleyda Perez, Kayden Verser, Trey Gerlach, Isaac Price, Meniyah Hamilton, Chayton Thompson, Annabelle Jones, Caleb Throckmorton, Masen Bailey, Kellen Baird, Jace Brann, Reagan Bullock, Adam Draney, Jaxin Hardy, Kaden Pool, Landan Moore, Miracle Pruitt, Zachary Poynor and Braxton Wooten.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.