Sidney Deener Elementary School has released its second-nine weeks honor roll for 2021-22. The following were named to the list.
First grade, all A’s: Bentley Arnold, Samuel Eichelberger, Gunner Givens, Gavin Ironside, Donnell Murry, CJ Pearson, Sophia Recendiz, Micah Rodgers, Braven Ronnan, Steven Stockman, Khloe Shaw, Cadence Castleberrry, Brenden Ridley, Tripp King, Aranza Garcia, Azen Tarig, Brynlee Dion, Alex Ellrich, Anais Perez, Ryder Childs, Jax Alderson, Ryan Palmer, Weston Green, Laney Jo Smith, Isla Moss and Kahlan Waterworth.
First grade, all A’s and B’s: Will Armitage, Jose Campos, Ryder Founteno, Aliz Gonzales, Jakelyn Hernandez, Jordan Meza, Layla Phipps, Logan Rabalais, Bryce Smith, Rosalia Randolph, Kaymson Bennett, Gia Brown, Sophia Earls, Micah Fricker, Timmy Gilbert, Kamren Rhodes, Kaysen Shockley, Stephen Landers, Casen Bradley, Brantley Mason, Talia Richards, Jade Anderson, Lillee Marrs, Kylie Hambrick, Tarence Maples, Nora Richardson, Brooklyn Belford, Abigail Martinez, Hayden Graff, Jasmine Vloonan, Trey Meredith, Taliyah McCullough, Breanna Handley, Adilyn Rayburn, Gabbie Hawley, Jonas Gardner and Caden Wolford.
Second grade, all A’s: River Hickey, Amariana Barker, Lavana Butlers, Noah Stallings, Deshea Brooks, Avery Burdette, Jamal Hassan, Lorelei Tucker, Sammy Keesee, Brayden Manor, Journee Mitchell, Dimitri Lackey and Emily Whitman.
Second grade, all A’s and B’s: Liam Allen, J. Arik Gregson, Taliah Daniels, Tia Draney, Cole Gardner-Bailey, Faith Goodwin, Emma Nicholson, Isaac Renuard, Bryson Hadley, Kaisyn Clark, Zayleigh James, Tate Sanders, McKinley White, Elliot Hollis, John Davis, Nathaniel Bartilson, Brandon Hickman, Zayvion James, Emerson King, Skyler Morton, Gianna Brown, Dua Cheema, Elijah Corbit, Ava Davis, Braelynne Jones and Elijah Stull.
Third grade, all A’s: Isabella Rios-Suarez, Levi Smith, Annasophia Biviano, Judah Blake, Raye Morris, Victoria Birge, Ethan King, Eva King, Taysia Webb, Uriah Bonnow, Dylan Culipher and Layla Foster.
Third grade, all A’s and B’s: Jayce Collins, Nehemiah Doby, Jin Zhu, Eli Green, Genesis Hernandez, William Alexander, Elissa McCumpsey, Ava Henson, Alexa Recendiz, Andrew Adams, Calliope Smith, William Bogan, Zayn Conway, Laela McClendon, Lilly Smallwood, Sophia Moore, Colton Herris, Korben Good, Thomas Hare, Nick Pruitt, Justin Rash, Tucker Berry-Huttig, Ariel Davidson, Ta’Liyah Gardner, Wyatt Grady, Lyrickal Miller, Mariah Moore, Chase Mason, Matthew Short, Bentleigh Brown, Bailee Holowell, Liam McDonald, Jordynn Bumpers, Logan Kelley, Albany Gardner-Bailey, Jaxon Kelly, Keegan Shurtleff, Haven Hickey, Kaiden King and DeMarius Hill.
