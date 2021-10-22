Sidney Deener Elementary School has released its first-nine weeks honor roll for 2021-22.
First grade, all A’s: Jax Alderson, Weston Green, Ryan Palmer, Kahlan Waterworth, Jasmine Cloonan, Habbie Hawley, Adilyn Rayburn, Raymond Fico, Hayden Graff, Isla Moss, Laney Jo Smith, Ryder Childs, Brynlee Dion, Alex Ellrich, Aranza Garcia, Tripp King, Azen Tariq, Bentley Arnold, Samuel Eichelberger, Donnell Murry, Gunner Givens, Gavin Ironside, Yesilin Martinez, CJ Pearson, Lala Phipps, Sophia Recendiz, Micah Rodgers, Braven Ronnau, Bryce Smith, Steven Stockman, Khloe Shaw, Timothy Gilbert, Micah Fricker, Jaymson Bennett, Kamren Rhodes, Addie-Mae Marcum and Brenden Ridley.
First grade, all A’s and B’s: Caden Wolford, Alanah Barker, Ryker Lackey, Nala Thomas, Brooklyn Belford, Miya Landon, Jonas Gardner, Taliyah McCullough, Breanna Handley, Trey Meredith, Jade Anderson, Casen Bradley, Lillee Marrs, Brantley Mason, Anais Perez, Talia Richards, Will Armitage, Madison Birge, Santiago Garcia, Aliz Gonzales, Jakelyn Hernandez, Logann Rabalais, Rosalia Randolph,Gia Brown, Kaysen Shockley, DeAndre Chatman, Sophia Earls, Grace Adams, Adilynn Smith, Cadence Castleberry, Sammy Nabors, Stephen Landers and Mariana Jimenez.
Second grade, all A’s: Nathaniel Bartilson, Wyatt Burnett, Brandon Hickman, Zayvion James, Emersen King, Maggie Mahoney, Skyler Morton, Starisha Rash, Lorelei Tucker, Aden Wyrick, Amariana Barker, Deshea Brooks, Avery Burdette, McKinley White, Faith Goodwin, Emma Nicholson, River Hickey, Isaac Renuard, Jamal Hassan, Brayden Manor and Journee Mitchell.
Second grade, all A’s and B’s: Sophii Brannon, Anthony Mazariegos Garcia, Emily Whitman, John Davis, Bryson Hadley, Zayleigh James, Easton Toler, Arik Gregson, Tia Draney, Liam Allen, harper Richards, Taliah Daniels, Ethan Wilson, Gianna Brown, Dua Cheema, Elijah Corbit, Tallie Evans-Smith, Juvon Gibbs, Samuel Keesee, Elijah Stull ,Brooklyn Blake, Kaisyn Clark and TK Towery.
Third grade, all A’s: William Alexander, Levi Smith, Alexa Recendiz, Blakeley Rice, Dylan Cullipher, Layla Foster, Judah Blake, Raye Morris, Andrew Adams, Annasophia Biviano, Wyatt Grady, Eva King, Lyrickal Miller and Ethan King.
Third grade, all A’s and B’s: Luis Azanon, Genesis Hernandez, Jayce Collins, Isabella Rios-Suarez, Nehemiah Doby, Jin Zhu, Eli Green, Jordynn Bumpers, Audrina Perry, Albany Gardner-Bailey, Bentleigh Brown, Ximena Toledo, Uriah Bonnow, Jaxon Kelly, De Marius Hill, Kaiden King, Liam McDonald, Lucas Kelley, Calliope Smith, Lilly Smallwood, Colton Herris, William Bogan, Ta'Liyah Gardner, Ariel Davidson, Thomas Hare, Chase Mason, Justin Rash, Nicholas Pruitt, Eden Tittle, Mariah Moore, Victoria Birge, Matthew Short and Taysia Webb.
