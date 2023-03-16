A knock on the door.
We had just pulled up with the U-Haul to our new house in Hattiesburg, Miss.
“Howdy neighbors,” said the tall, elderly man with friendly blue eyes, holding a small white poodle under his right arm. “Where you folks from?”
“New York,” I answered.
“Well, I’m just on my way to church,” he said. “What church y’all go to?”
“We don’t go to a church,” I replied. “We go to a synagogue.”
“Oh,” he said, somewhat surprised. “Well, see y’all later,” and left.
“I guess that’s the last we’ll see of him,” I told my spouse.
Two hours later, another knock on the door. The same man. This time, he was holding firewood for our fireplace and three plastic teddy bears filled with honey.
That was the beginning of our sweet friendship with our next-door neighbors, Paul Rawlings and his wife, Erma.
Originally from Cave City, and more recently from Little Rock, Paul was posted in Hattiesburg as an administrative judge. Years earlier he served as assistant attorney general of Arkansas.
When our son, David, was born, Erma taught me how to give him his first bath. They became family to us.
Paul had several quilts handmade by his late mother, Leona (King) Rawlings, who was born in 1891 back in Arkansas. Paul gave one of his mother’s quilts to each of his children, and he also gave one to me.
A few years later, we moved away from Hattiesburg, and I ended up in Tel Aviv, Israel, taking the quilt with me. Paul retired and moved back to Arkansas, settling in Heber Springs. On one of my visits to the United States. I stopped for two days in Arkansas to visit him.
In retirement, Paul continued doing what he loved best – helping people. Every day, he made his rounds bringing food and good cheer to homebound elderly people until he became homebound. He is now in a full-care nursing home facility in Heber Springs.
I am downsizing my home in Tel Aviv, and I am wondering what to do with Leona King Rawling’s handmade quilt.
I need to honor the decent and kind person Paul has been all his life. I must also honor our friendship. I can do that by finding one of Paul’s grandchildren in the hope that this grandchild will treasure the family quilt that will come from far-away Tel Aviv, Israel. Leona Rawling’s quilt should remain in the Rawlings family.
Paul had a son, Neal, a musician in Little Rock, who passed away in 2019. In the obituary, it says that he had three children and 10 grandchildren. I’m hoping that once news of this woman in Tel Aviv who wants to return a quilt to the Rawlings family in Arkansas makes its rounds on social media, I will be able to reach one of them.
If you know someone in the Rawlings family, please contact me at shulakopf1@gmail.com. The quilt should find its rightful home.
Shula Kopf lives in Tel Aviv, Israel.
