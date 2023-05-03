Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- Showing off irises
- Community briefs
- Creativity program aimed at adults
- History, civics scores of US students dipped amid pandemic
- Rising turmoil is making Fed's rate decisions more perilous
- Oklahoma woman: Sex offender controlled my daughter's family
- Apple, Google partner to combat creepy tracking tactics
- Scooby doobie don't: Discarded joints pose hazards for dogs
Most Popular
Articles
- Two White County residents killed, one injured in crash Sunday
- Beebe Parks and Recreation director fired after 'extensive' police investigation
- White County Sheriff's Office investigating two suspicious deaths at residence just north of Searcy
- Party allegedly turns into assault next morning, resulting in charges against Judsonia 40-year-old
- Arrest warrants
- Three brothers arrested in shots-fired incident in close proximity to Searcy prom
- White County Democrats rally to have education legislation repealed
- Results from 3A-6 District Championship games
- Special Olympics Arkansas gets $25,000, half of request from Searcy A&P Commission
- Arrest warrants
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.