Shortbread Cookies

1/2 cup (1 stick) unsalted butter (room temperature)
1/4 cup confectioner’s sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla
1 cup all-purpose flour
Pinch kosher salt
Directions: In a mixing bowl, cream together butter and sugar. Add in vanilla. Stir in flour and salt. Shape into log. Place in plastic wrap. Refrigerate for 30 minutes.
Cut the cookies into 3/4-inch rounds. Place 2 inches apart on parchment-lined cookie sheet.
Bake in preheated oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 15 minutes until the edges are golden brown. Enjoy alone or with strawberries. Need more. This recipe can be doubled.
Make it vegan by using vegan butter.
Angela Ford of Searcy is the creator of “Angela’s Kitchen,” a program featured on the Hub1506 Channel. This program aims to teach easy ways to prepare meals, deserts and snacks. Visit angelasvilla.com.
