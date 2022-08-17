Don Money, a member of the Searcy-based White County Creative Writers, has had his latest 100-word story published by Trembling With Fear on its Horror Tree website.
“I also signed a contract with them for three other 100-word stories to be published in their Trembling With Fear-Summer Special print edition,” Money said.
One of the newer members of WCCW, his writings have been recognized more since joining the writing club.
“Medusa Tales magazine is publishing one of my stories in its Issue No. 3, which comes out in September,” he said. He was also published in Vol. 3 of The Vault of Terror Tales to Tell earlier this year.
White County Creative Writers meets the third Monday of each month from 6:30-8:30 p.m. in Simmons First Bank, 401 S. Main St., in Searcy.
The club helps new writers develop their talent and provides writing contests for the annual conferences. The next conference is scheduled for Sept. 3 and details are available online at www.white countycreativewriters.org.
Members vary from beginners to published authors. The club matches professional writers with beginners wanting to get their stories into print. Everyone is welcome.
