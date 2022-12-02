Sherwood Urgent Care centers have received the Urgent Care Association accreditation designation, the highest level of distinction for an urgent care center.
The criteria to earn the designation includes meeting standards for governance, human resources, patient care processes, quality improvement, physical environment, health record management and patient privacy/rights/responsibilities. Accreditation is awarded on a three-year basis.
