Summer squash (also known as vegetable or Italian marrow) is a tender, warm-season vegetable. It is grown throughout Arkansas during the frost-free season. Summer squash differs from winter squash because it is harvested before the rind hardens and the fruit matures. It grows on bush-type plants that do not spread like the plants of winter squash and pumpkin. A few plants will produce abundant yields.

Summer squash grows on non-vining bushes. Many varieties have different fruit shapes and colors. The three main types include the yellow (straight neck or crook neck), the white (saucer shaped, scallop or pattypan) and the oblong (green, gray or gold zucchini).

Sherri Sanders is a county extension agent - agriculture with the White County Cooperative Extension Service. She can be reached by calling (501) 268-5394 or emailing ssanders@uaex.edu.

