With the leaves still off most fruit trees, homeowners are noticing black galls on their plums and cherries.

Black Knot is caused by the fungus Apiosporina morbosa (Dibotryon morbosum). It attacks stone fruits including plums, prunes, sweet cherries and sour cherries. We rarely find it on peaches. Black, woody galls appear on the stems and branches. Badly infected trees may suffer extensive dieback of girdled limbs and stunting of growth beyond the knots. This can cause major yield loss.

Sherri Sanders is a county extension agent - agriculture with the White County Cooperative Extension Service. She can be reached by calling (501) 268-5394 or emailing ssanders@uaex.edu.

