With the leaves still off most fruit trees, homeowners are noticing black galls on their plums and cherries.
Black Knot is caused by the fungus Apiosporina morbosa (Dibotryon morbosum). It attacks stone fruits including plums, prunes, sweet cherries and sour cherries. We rarely find it on peaches. Black, woody galls appear on the stems and branches. Badly infected trees may suffer extensive dieback of girdled limbs and stunting of growth beyond the knots. This can cause major yield loss.
The knots begin as small, light brown swellings, generally located at the base of the leaf petiole or on the fruit spur. These appear during the summer and first year after infection. Young knots have an olive-green color, but later become hard, brittle and black in color. The knots are often asymmetrical, protruding more on one side of the affected branch than the other.
Control starts with good sanitation. All visible knots should be pruned out before new growth starts in the spring. Pruning cuts should be made at least 6-8 inches below the lowest part of the knot. Knots on large main branches and trunks may be cut out with a knife or chisel, including an inch of healthy bark around the knot. Avoid the purchase of plants showing knots or abnormal swellings on the twigs and branches. Burn, bury or otherwise remove clippings from the property.
Mancozeb, Captan, Topsin M, or fungicides containing chlorothalonil are helpful in controlling Black Knot if the cultural controls are also practiced. Apply first spray in the spring just as green tissue begins to appear. Spray again just before and after bloom. Spray at two-week intervals until new growth stops. Lime-sulfur sprayed during the dormant season is also helpful. Wild cherries and plums within 600 feet of the orchard should be removed, if possible, to prevent spores blowing into the orchard and causing new infections.
Some plum cultivars are resistant to Black Knot. The cultivars Stanley, Damson, Bluefree, and Shropshire are considered highly susceptible; Fellenburg, Methley, Milton, Bradshaw and Early Italian are moderately susceptible; Formosa, Shiro and Santa Rose are slightly susceptible; and President is considered highly resistant. In general, Japanese varieties are less susceptible than most American varieties.
Sherri Sanders is a county extension agent - agriculture with the White County Cooperative Extension Service. She can be reached by calling (501) 268-5394 or emailing ssanders@uaex.edu.
