Mowing is a destructive practice because it reduces the amount of leaf tissue available to produce energy. The general response to mowing is for the plant to produce more leaf tissue to replace what is lost. If too much leaf tissue is removed in any one mowing, plants will respond by redirecting energy away from valuable roots to producing new leaves.
Additionally, turfgrass cannot efficiently capture nutrients and produce energy when mown too low. Therefore, proper mowing is a key ingredient to a successful, healthy lawn.
Mow as often as needed to never remove more than one-third of the leaf blade in a single mowing. In other words, if your mower is set at 3 inches, mow before your lawn reaches 4.5 inches high. Removing more than one-third of the leaf blade in a single mowing is detrimental to plant health.
Your mowing frequency will vary greatly based upon the turfgrass species, time of year and rainfall, but a typical frequency is one to two times per week during the growing season. Be sure to time your mowings properly with any intended herbicide applications. Mowing too soon before or after a herbicide application can increase turfgrass sensitivity or reduce weed control, depending on the product.
In general, mowing turf at higher mowing heights helps increase overall plant health and reduce weed pressure. Mowing below this range will cause a rapid decline in turf health and allow weeds to invade your lawn. Tall fescue and St. Augustine- grass perform best at mowing heights of approximately 3 inches. Bermudagrass and zoysiagrass perform well at lower mowing heights. They can be mown at a height of 1 to 2 inches with a rotary mower or 0.5 to 1 inches with a reel mower.
Within species, some cultivars tolerate lower mowing more than others. In general, finer-bladed cultivars and species tolerate lower mowing heights. Higher mowing heights may help turfgrasses in shady or partially shaded areas of your lawn.
Sharpen mower blades at least twice a year. Replacement blades are expensive, so it may be useful to keep a second blade sharpened and available to switch out as the first blade becomes dull.
Scalping occurs when more than one-third of the leaf blade is removed and the stem is left remaining. Scalping not only decreases the aesthetic appearance of the lawn but also decreases the health of the plant. Mow frequently at higher mowing heights to avoid scalping. A reel mower will reduce the likelihood of scalping if lower mowing heights are preferred. Additionally, you can alternate the mowing pattern each time you mow to prevent grain and reduce the risk of scalping. Some species like bermudagrass are more prone to scalping than zoysiagrass or tall fescue.
When you mow regularly and at the proper height, your lawn is improved by recycling grass clippings. If you allow the grass to grow too long between mowings, excessive clippings left on the surface can smother and damage your lawn. Reduce this problem by gradually lowering your lawn to its proper height over a period of two or three mowings, rather than scalping it back to its normal height in one mowing.
In the 1960s, it was commonly believed grass clippings were a major component of thatch and removing clippings dramatically slowed thatch development. In 1967, researchers at the University of Rhode Island completed and published a detailed study of thatch showing it was primarily composed of lignin-containing tissues (crowns and stems) as well as living turfgrass roots. They concluded leaves and clippings do not contribute to thatch buildup.
Their findings were confirmed in numerous other studies. Thatching tendency in zoysiagrass is only increased by 3 percent from returning clippings, which is likely the result of the nutrients added from recycling clippings. Research with bermudagrass also confirmed clippings do not contribute to thatch buildup.
A study conducted in Fort Worth, Texas, found that 147 homeowners who quit bagging their clippings mowed 5.4 times per month versus 4.1 times when they bagged clippings but saved an average of 35 minutes per mowing by not bagging clippings. After six months of returning clippings, these homeowners saved an average of seven hours of yardwork, even though they mowed more often. There are special mulching mowers on the market, but they are not necessary for recycling clippings.
When grass clippings can decay naturally on the lawn, they release valuable nutrients which improve the soil. If clippings are returned, fertilizer applications can be reduced by 30 percent. Returning the clippings to your lawn will supply up to 2 pounds of N/1,000 ft2/year.
Clippings contribute to the formation of organic matter, which makes the soil softer and plants more drought tolerant. Organic matter also encourages the presence of earthworms, which are very effective in preventing thatch accumulation.
Diseases of turfgrass occur when disease-causing spores contact susceptible grasses under ideal environmental conditions. Disease spores are present whether clippings are collected or returned. Watering, fertilization and sharpness of the mower blade have a much greater influence on the occurrence of disease than returning clippings.
Lawns are best mown when the turf is dry. Clippings are more easily distributed on a dry lawn because they don’t bunch up or clog mowers. Disease organisms are more easily spread in wet turf, and fresh-cut leaf blades offer a point of entry for infection. Wet turf is more easily torn from the ground during mowing by equipment when the soil is wet. Lastly, it is safer to mow when the lawn is dry because there is less risk of slipping and being injured by the mower.
During hot and dry conditions in the summer, your lawn will not actively grow. When your lawn is not actively growing, it is best not to mow. Save yourself the time and energy, and save your drought-stressed lawn the unnecessary traffic. Mowing a lawn when it is under drought stress should be avoided since this can damage a lawn.
